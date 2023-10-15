TEMPERATURES TO SOAR THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Temperatures are set to soar in Cyprus – with numbers predicted to go as high as 39 degrees Celsius, and potentially higher in the following week.

Specifically, the temperature will go up to 39 degrees Celsius inland, 34 degrees Celsius in the east and south-east coastal areas, 32 degrees Celsius in the rest of the coast, and 28 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas.

The nighttime, however, will see them drop to 20 degrees Celsius inland, 22 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas and 18 degrees Celsius on the side of the mountains.

Sunday’s weather shall largely be clear, but it might be cloudy in the mountainous region.