DEFUNCT NICOSIA AIRORT NOW FULLY DIGITIZED

The digitization process of the now-defunct Nicosia Airport is now complete.

The result of this development includes a “virtual walk” for the old airport, launched under a special scientific project.

The project itself, the product of the collaboration of Climate and Atmosphere Research Center, the Science and Technology in Archaeology and Culture Research Center and the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus – was first announced in the summer of 2021.

The project’s core is an interdisciplinary 3D visualization and modeling technology developed specifically to create an interactive application for virtual tours. This is important as a real visit to the area has become increasingly unsafe courtesy abandonment and the absence of maintenance.