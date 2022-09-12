CYPRUS OFFICIALLY SENDS COMPLAINTS TO THE UNITED NATIONS OVER BUFFER ZONE PROBLEM

Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry has officially lodged a complaint to the United Nations, seeking the latter to look into the reports of the Greek Cypriot farmer being harassed by Turkish Cypriot soldiers as he was grazing cattle in the buffer zones between the two divisions.

Cyprus Mail says that the incident in question was reported by the farmer himself, who also stated that he was harassed despite having the license to graze sheep in the area.

Despite said license, the Turkish soldiers asked the farmer to vacate the area, and soon thereafter proceeded to chase him off of the area. One of these soldiers even pointed his armed weapon at him, while another went on to throw rocks at him.

The UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus has responded to the complaint, asking Greek Cyprus to stay calm as they are conducting their investigation into the matter.