DELIVERY SERVICES BANNED TO MAINTAIN SAFETY DURING HEAT WAVE PERIOD

In a bid to protect the safety of delivery persons, Yiannis Panayiotou the Labour Minister has announced that delivery services shall remain banned during the daytime owing to the extreme heat wave.

This includes both food and other delivery services, which will not operate between noon and 4pm on days that are on red or even orange alerts.

All two-wheelers are liable to adhere to this directive.

On a parallel scale, any type of outdoor work will not be allowed on days with red alerts.

The announcement comes after the government of Greece’s announcement of banning delivery and outdoor work from noon till 5 pm wherever the temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius.