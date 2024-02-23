HALF A TON OF ILLEGAL MEAT FOUND IN VEHICLE

Nicosia CID’s Anti-Smuggling Unit has found over five hundred kilos of illegally procured meat in a vehicle.

The police initially spotted the vehicle moving suspiciously and having its headlights switched off.

They then stopped the car and inspected it, only to find a half ton package of beef.

A second car was also found, inspected and detained – only this one was carrying large amounts of cash that is so far unaccounted for.

The first car had a 41-year-old man as its driver, while the second had a 31-year-old.

Judicial warrants have been issued against both of them – and they remain in custody pending further investigations.