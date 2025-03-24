DOO GROUP OPENS NEW OFFICE IN LIMASSOL

Doo Group has opened its new office in Limassol.

The company had already received its license to operate in the island nation in 2024, and chose Limassol, its financial capital, as its destination.

However, this is technically the company’s second office in Cyprus, given as its current address is not the one listed on CySEC.

Over eighty employees are currently working in this office space.

The company’s official statement explained how the Cyprus office will play a major role boosting its brand image in EMEA. It shall also work as a strategic hub used to deliver high-quality financial services.

The Doo Group received its license to work as a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) in September 2024, and announced the same two months later in November.

This license allows it to provide derivative instruments (which includes contracts for difference instruments) all over Europe.

Doo Group also operates in the US & UK, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia & Hong Kong.