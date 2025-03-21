PROMINENT TURKISH CYPRIOT BUSINESSMAN HAS PASSED AWAY

Asli Nadir, a well-regarded Turkish-Cypriot businessman died in Nicosia at the age of eighty-three.

He was being treated in the ICU at Nicosia hospital for some time, but his situation got extra critical – this was when his doctors began to ask for blood donors.

Despite initial success, however, Nadir eventually passed away. Nur Nadir, his wife, revealed the sad development on social media.

Ünal Üstel, the Turkish Cypriot PM has expressed his sadness on the matter, calling him a “remarkable” businessperson who made great strides with his acumen.

Born in Lefka in 1941, Nadir moved to London with his family in 1961, and later became an Economics student at Istanbul University. He soon dropped out, however, and embarked on a business career, starting with buying a London-based textile firm.

Nadir invested in various areas and was known to transform small businesses to internationally-renowned enterprises.

He was accused of embezzlement in 1990, and in 1993 he was arrested and subsequently released on a £3.5 million bail.