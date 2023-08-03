DROWNED MAN AT FINIKOUDES HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS A BRITISH NATIONAL

The man whose body was found in the sea has been determined to have died of drowning.

According to Angeliki Papetta, the medical examiner, the preliminary autopsy has reveals that the man died from being asphyxiated by the water.

They further revealed that the man, 42, is a British national and permanent resident of Mazotos, who had gone to swim with his friends before disappearing.

He was later located by his friends, who found him unconscious in the water. They got help, and the man was taken out of the water and given first aid.

He was also taken to the general hospital in Larnaca by ambulance, but was pronounced DOA.