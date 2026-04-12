EU MEETING CANCELED AFTER DRONE ATTACK

Cyprus cancelled an upcoming EU meeting in Nicosia after a British military base there was hit by a drone.

A spokesperson for the Cypriot EU Presidency Team made the announcement, explaining that they have decided to postpone the talks to a future date.

The aim of the meeting was to talk informally about the upcoming budget for the European Union.

The news comes after Cyprus confirmed that Iran?s ?Shahed? drone hit a British military base on the island. Some minor damage was caused.

The spokesperson who officially made the confirmation made sure to let it be known that Cyprus was not meant as the target of the attack.

This comes weeks after President Nikos Christodoulides statement that Cyprus shall not participate in military operations of any kind.

President Christodoulides also spoke with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. von der Leyen made it clear through her social media posts that the European Union will stand by every single one of its members should they be under threat.

Meanwhile, the second meeting of EU ministers to be held in the country has not been postponed. The aim of this meeting is to have ministers from all over the bloc discussing cultural goods trafficking and the larger topic of cultural rights.