MOTORCYCLE CRASH KILLS ONE IN NICOSIA

An on-road collision led to the death of a young motorcyclist in Nicosia.

Christos Tsamis Tsangaris, aged 25, a resident of Pallouriotissa, died due to his motorbike colliding with another?s at high speed. The other motorcycle was being driven by a 19-year-old.

The collision led to both motorbikes overturning, although the former one immediately collided again with a car parked nearby.

Both riders were admitted to the General Hospital in Nicosia – the 25-year-old was pronounced dead-on-arrival, while the 19-year-old suffered minor injuries and was later given a discharge.

The police checked the latter for drugs and alcohol – both came out negative. Nonetheless an arrest warrant was issued and the younger man was taken into custody.

The mishap occurred in the evening in Aglandjia?s Larnakos Avenue. Further investigation is currently underway.