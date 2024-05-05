MAN SENTENCED 5 YEARS IN PRISON FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS

The Criminal Court of Larnaca has found a man guilty of trafficking drugs, and subsequently sentenced him to serve 5 years in prison.

The man, aged 29, was stopped by drug squad (Ykan) members of the Cyprus Police on a road in rural Larnaca during the afternoon.

The police found his movement suspicious, and proceeded to make a search of the car – this is where they found 1600 grams of cannabis, packed within 2 nylon packets.

Ykan law enforcement proceeded to make a search of the man’s home; they uncovered 10 more similar packages full of cannabis – these weighing 269 grams in total.

The man was already booked at this point and the case was registered for trial on an immediate basis at the criminal court, where the rest of the proceedings and sentencing took place.