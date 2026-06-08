FIRE AT POPULAR CAFE IN PAPHOS

A fire severely damaged at a cafe in Paphos in the early hours of the weekend.

The police found out about the incident after several witnesses, who are residents of the area, alerted them to it.

The fire was put out by the efforts of the local people. However, it managed to cause enough irreparable damage to the exterior and the interior of the cafe.

Firefighters and police officers finally arrived at the scene to find the extinguished fire and the extensive damage, and sealed the scene.

The Police has said that further investigation shall be made into the matter.