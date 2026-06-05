POLICE MAKE 9 ARRESTS IN FORGED TENANCY DOCUMENTS SCANDAL

Cyprus Police has revealed that they have made a major stride in reducing tenancy document scamming by busting a ring that had a major role in producing such fake documents.

A total of nine individuals from this ring have been arrested so far. The Police has said that they were found to be directly involved in the matter, and even had their own fake stamps.

Apparently, they used these to create the forged agreements and gave them to people belonging to the same nationality. Then, these people submitted the documents with other paperwork to the authorities and fraudulently secured registration as students on the island nation.

The arrests were made over a period of 11 days.

Furthermore, the investigation is complete, and the case has been filed before the district court of Famagusta.

The nine arrested shall remain in custody until the hearing.