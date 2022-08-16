FIRE CONTAINED IN MOSFILOTI

The fire that had broken out near the Mosfiloti village has been brought under control.

The forest department had earlier issued a warning about the same fire, claiming it had already burned through wooded land worth 4 hectares – mostly composed of wild olive and pine trees.

A total of 47 members of the forestry department battled the blaze with the help of 4 planes and 10 vehicles. Firefighting services, on the other hand, dispatched 4 fire trucks and 12 personnel.

Despite the fire being under control now, firefighters will continue to stay on site to make sure that flare ups don’t spread.

Investigations on what caused the fire is currently underway.