MAN FACING RAPE CHARGES IN AYIA NAPA ON 31ST AUGUST

The Larnaca Criminal Court has released information that the 22-year-old man who has been charged with the rape of three tourists in the Ayia Napa area will appear in court on August 31.

The original hearing for this was meant to take place on July 14. However, the man ended up requesting legal aid, which led to the process of a defense counsel being appointed the following Monday.

That Monday was also the day the court received the report from the welfare office, before the date for the next hearing was set.

The man is currently facing charges in relation to having abducted and sexually assaulted three tourists. He was arrested after a citizens recognized him from a photograph and forwarded his details to the police.