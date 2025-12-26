FIRE DEPARTMENT GETS OVER SIXTY CALLS AS FLOODING INTENSIFIES IN NICOSIA

Cyprus? Fire Department received over sixty calls from all over Nicosia, which was badly affected by large-scale floods caused by torrential rains.

One of the more severe incidents in the line was that of students getting trapped in a school bus with the water rising rapidly.

According to Fire Department spokesman Andreas Kettis?s post on social media platform X (formerly, Twitter), calls originated from as far as old Nicosia, Engomi, Lakatamia, and Strovolos. Several calls were reporting culvert openings and requests for emergency pumping of rainwater. In the case of the schoolchildren, the brigade helped them by unlocking the bus and evacuating the students to a safer space.

As a result of the flooding, the streets of Erithros Stavros and Alexandroupoli were closed, and drivers were urged to avoid these and other areas negatively affected.