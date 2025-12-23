PEOPLE?S SATISFACTION WITH THEIR INTERNET CONNECTION IS RISING, SAYS SURVEY

The results of a government survey has revealed that people?s satisfaction with their internet services is steadily and surely rising.

Conducted by the Commissioner of Communications, the survey was carried out via a series of questions prepared by the market observation team. Over 1200 people participated in the survey in the span of approximately a month, with one-third of the respondents living in rural areas and the rest in urban ones.

The overall score of satisfaction with internet services was found to be 8.3 – a small but sure uptick of 0.1 from the same time last year. That said, the people?s level of satisfaction with price and quality had decreased by a similar number to land at an underwhelming 7.6.

It was also found that more than eighty per cent of those who responded had no idea about the details of their own internet services as mentioned in their service agreements – a whopping 4% increase from the previous year. Details-wise, over 50% & 62% of the respondents had no idea what their download and upload speeds were, respectively.

Concurrently, the number of users who don?t measure how their internet performs also fell to 6 in 10, from last year?s 8 in 10.

Qualitatively, the respondents rated their feelings of satisfaction with the speeds to an average of 7.9 and network reliability at a solid 8.1 – indicating good performance with regards to expectations.

It was found that the majority of the users (roughly 88%) used Wi-Fi as their primary route of access. 78% also used their mobile phone networks as the main device used to access the internet.

According to other results, 29% of all users reported seeing a complete lapse of their connection at least once every month. 24% though reported never experiencing any lapses at all.

Those who reported bad connections largely said to have experienced them between 8 and 10 PM in the evening, and pinned the reason as operational issues.

As for switching a service provider – the main reasons cited were more affordable rates, better service quality, and an increase in fixed service costs.