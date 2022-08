After having served as VP, chairman, and most recently a member of the board of directors, Thanasis Tsokos is all set to head Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) as its Director General.

The appointment was announced first by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which has the CyBC as one of its members.

The CyBC is the premier public service broadcaster on the island nation, operating 4 radio stations, one satellite channel, and 3 terrestrial channels (CyBC1, CyBC2, and CyBC HD).