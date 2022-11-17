6 CARS & 18 MOTORBIKES SEIZED BY THE TRAFFIC POLICE

As part of a co-ordinated campaign by the Limassol traffic police to handle juvenile offences and noise pollution, over 6 cars and 18 motorbikes were caught and confiscated for violating traffic rules.

In addition to this, over 60 people were booked for comparatively lesser traffic violations such as driving without registration plates, not having adequate papers, or driving in the directions opposite to the norm.

This comes after the last three days of police activity, where 140 drivers were booked in total, with over 24 for drunk driving and 47 for driving over speed limits.