FLIGHT DISRUPTION ON ACCOUNT OF MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS

Airliners in Cyprus have cancelled several flights in response to the airstrikes in Iran.

Ten flights have been confirmed to be canceled – all of which go from Cyprus’ Larnaca International Airport to Israel.

While airports remain open, several other flights have also been affected due to growing tensions in the Middle East region. According to radar images, most civilian flights in the airspace lying between Israel and Iran at large have been cleared.

Meanwhile airlines running flights between Israel and Cyprus are taking strict precautionary measures in response to the situation. Ben Gurion Airport, however, has suspended all of its upcoming flights.

Finally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus has issued their travel advisory for Cypriots currently in Israel – asking them to be fully compliant with local rules and regulations. They have asked Cypriots to not travel unless absolutely necessary, keep themselves as secure as possible and stay fully aware of current affairs – especially in light of Israel declaring a state of emergency.

Both Paphos and Larnaca have been put on emergency standby, upon requests to have several Israel-bound airplanes to make emergency landings on the island nation. The airports have successfully executed said request.