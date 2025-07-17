BRITISH NATIONAL ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED TERRORISM ACTIVITY

The Cyprus Police has arrested a British national for allegedly committing espionage as well as terrorism-related activity.

The individual was produced before court, where an eight-day-long detention was ordered, pending inquiry.

The police has refused to divulge any further details on grounds of national security.

A British Foreign Office spokesman has confirmed that the arrested individual is indeed a British national. They also confirmed that their office is in touch with Cypriot authorities on this matter.

Many news outlets in Cyprus have reported that the man, who was arrested in Limassol’s Zakaki is of Azerbaijani origin.

This news comes as a surprise to many, even with the current tensions in the middle east – especially given as there are very few terrorism-related offences in the island nation of Cyprus.