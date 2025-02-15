FLU OUTBREAK LEADS TO CHILDRENS’ HOSPITALS BEING OCCUPIED AT 85% CAPACITY

Increasing numbers of children are being hospitalized due to contracting the flu.

The Makarios III Hospital for Children in Nicosia, for instance, is over 85% capacity.

Avraam Elias, the head of the pediatric department of the hospital has mentioned that the situation is now under control. He further added that twenty-six children were admitted in the wards, four children were in the ICU.

Most of these children are less than a year in age. However, some older children with chronic health issues were also admitted.

The children were admitted for contracting influenza A, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) as well as and microbial pneumonia.

According to Elias, the primary reason for children being admitted was the RSV. He also mentioned that one of these children was hospitalized for having Covid-19.