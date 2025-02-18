Eminent Cypriot journalist Alex Efthyvoulou has passed away at the age of 97.

Many have expressed their sadness at the development. Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus praised Efthyvoulou, and his presence at some of the island nation’s key events – as well as that of its neighboring countries.

He further added that his name itself represents the values of stability and credibility.

The Cyprus Union of Journalists also praised Efthyvoulou, calling his career and its achievements as those that extended far beyond the island nation. They also mentioned his long-standing contribution to the field, see as how his union membership member was the single number 9.

In 1950, he started his career as a journalist, right at the dawn of Eoka’s rebellion against the British (who ruled the island nation at the time). Efthyvoulou started to send reports of violent incidents to British news outlets like The Daily Telegraph & The Times.

Subsequently, he worked with Associated Press starting 1955, where he reported on developments in both Cyprus and other Middle Eastern countries. He also reported on news from the Middle East on Cyprus radio..

He personally witnessed the 1957 Battle of Macheras, when Eoka rebel Grigoris Afxentiou was neutralized by the British by the latter pouring petrol in his hideout and lighting it on fire.

In 2002, Efthyvoulou retired from his career as a journalist.

His many accolades include being recognized by the International Human Rights Association in during the 1980s, and an honor from the Cyprus Union of Journalists in 2015.

His funeral was held at Nicosia’s Church of Saints Constantinos and Eleni.