FOOT-AND-MOUTH DISEASE SLOWING DOWN WITH VACCINATIONS

Authorities and the public alike are welcoming the news of Cyprus, indicating a significant reduction in the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

Special Scientific Committee for the Reconstruction and Upgrade of the Livestock Sector’s head Stavros Malas stated that, despite being serious, the situation is currently stable and that he is optimistically cautious that the situation can improve from this point.

Malas, who also serves as the President of the Cyprus Institute, said that prompt vaccinations made a major difference in curbing the spread of the disease. He further to stop the spread in areas where it has not slowed down as much, authorities shall carry out comprehensive inspections.

He ended his statement with the acknowledgement that while the numbers are looking good, and there is every chance the spread of the disease will be stopped soon, the outbreak will continue to have a long-lasting impact on livestock in Cyprus.