FOURTEEN CHILDREN FROM MIXED MARRIAGES HAVE BEEN AWARDED CYPRUS CITIZENSHIP

The government of Cyprus has awarded citizenship to fourteen children from mixed marriages.

These children come from marriages between Turkish nationals and Turkish Cypriot nationals.

The move is being considered a progressive move, as more such cases are being screened.

This information has been published in various media in Turkish Cyprus, mentioning how over 3,500 applications have been made following President Nikos Christodoulides’s announcement.

The announcement itself has been made to instill confidence that people of Cypriot descent, no matter the percentage or where they came from – shall be maintained in Cyprus.

The screening process includes a brief investigating phase, in the event that a child’s parents include one parent of Cypriot origin.

While children with one Turkish national parent get a more scrutinous application, given as it is practically illegal for people from Turkish Cyprus to enter the country.