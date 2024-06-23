BOY INJURED IN ROAD MISHAP

A teenage boy has been grievously injured in a traffic mishap in Limassol.

The boy, aged 13, is currently in the ICU at the General Hospital, also in Limassol.

The Cyprus police says that mishap occurred at 2100 hours at Kolonakiou Street, when a thirteen-year-old who was trying to cross the street on an electrical scooter was badly hit.

Preliminary investigations reveal that he was hit by a car with another young man, aged 19, as the driver.

Paramedics took the young boy to general hospital in Limassol, where he was diagnosed with a broken leg, a broken arm, several injured ribs and fracture on the skull.

Surgery was performed to save the boy’s life – he is still under serious condition.

Further investigation by the traffic police is currently underway.