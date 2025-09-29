GREECE AND CYPRUS SEEKING SUPPORT FROM RESCEU

The south-eastern European countries of Greece and Cyprus are seeking assistance from the European Union (EU) Civil Protection Mechanism to fight extreme cases of wildfires.

The European Union has responded by mobilizing 2 Canadair aircrafts from their ‘rescEU’ fleet.

This request for assistance comes after a huge wildfire that started in Cyprus’ Limassol, and brunt over 120 square kilometers of land in a matter of days. The situation was made worse by the combination of 44°C+ hot heatwaves and fast winds.

The villages of Malia, Lofou and Souni, have all been largely affected – the air quality of these places have deteriorated greatly all over the area.

The team fighting the fire included over two-hundred-and-fifty firefighters and eighteen airplanes – from Israel, Jordan, Spain and of course Cyprus.

A large portion of the blame for the wildfires goes to the scorching heatwave and wind gusts being experienced by people all over Europe.