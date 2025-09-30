TURKEY FORTIFYING MILITARY PRESENCE IN OCCUPIED CYPRUS

Turkey has been busy in recent months, trying to strengthen the amount of military presence it commands in its occupied section of Cyprus.

They have increased the number of Turkish troops in the breakaway nation, and plan to further double the number.

According to TRT Haber, Turkey’s move comes after Greek Cyprus is being seen making stride to improve its stability and importance – both in the East Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The local command in Turkish Cyprus is under the charge of a lieutenant general appointed by the Supreme Military Council – this shows the intention of installing a rather permanent form of military presence.

According to various sources in Turkey and Turkish Cyprus, there are probably over 100,000 soldiers already – strategically spread across air, sea, land, electronic and of course support forces.

Allegedly, the authorities there are framing the developments as a precautionary response in light of military activities orchestrated by Germany, the UK & US, as well as Israel in Greek Cyprus and adjoining areas.