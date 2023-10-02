GREEK CYPRUS CITIZEN PRODUCED IN TURKISH CYPRUS COURT

Tensions between the divided regions of Cyprus have always been present on the larger scale, but the recent series of event proves this exists on the smaller scale as well.

In the latest incident, a citizen of Greek Cyprus will be produced in a court of Turkish Cyprus over the use of fake vehicle insurance papers whilst entering the territory via Ayios Dometios.

The police apprehended the man in the late house of the night, as he was making his attempt to enter Turkish Cyprus using insurance papers, he was claiming to have received from the Creditwest bank, which operates in the north.

However, a quick examination by the Turkish Cypriot police detected the documents to be counterfeit. The man was soon arrested.

After his arrest, it was discovered that the man had in fact done this seventeen times before getting caught. He also confessed to have fabricated the documents himself.

The man shall remain in custody pending further investigation and court appointment.