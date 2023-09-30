CISALPINA TOURS NOW HAS A CYPRUS OFFICE

In a bid to work with the shipping and maritime industries, Italy’s Cisalpina Tours has opened their new office in Cyprus’ Limassol.

This development is part of the company’s plans for international expansion, and is their fifth office being opened since December 2022.

Owned by the Bluvacanze Group (which in turned is owned by shipping conglomerate MSC Group), CEO Domenico Pellegrino mentioned how the presence of Cisalpina will help their parent companies establish a stronger system of business travel to cater customers in the maritime industry.

Vaso Nikola Leonidou, the MD of Cisalpina Tours Cyprus added to this, saying how they know the specific requirements of corporate travelers, and aim to fulfill them.