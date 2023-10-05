SYRIZA HEAD KASSELAKIS MAKING MAIDEN OVERSEAS VISIT TO CYPRUS

Stefanos Kasselakis, the new leader of the Syriza party has announced his maiden overseas visit to Cyprus.

Aged 35, Kasselakis became the leader of Syriza, winning against Efi Achtsioglou – both of who scores 56.69 and 43.31 percentages of the votes respectively.

More recently, Kasselakis was criticized for calling Northern Cyprus as a “statelet” of Turkey.

He, however, apologized – and attributed his error to tiredness from the campaign, further adding how his own move to Greece comes after living in the United States for over two decades.

An entrepreneur in the shipping line, Kasselakis was formerly an associate of Goldman Sachs.