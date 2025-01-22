GREEK CYPRUS SAYS THEY’RE THE ONLY ONES WHO SUBMITTED THE PROPOSAL

A report by the Cyprus News Agency says that while Greek Cyprus has submitted their proposal to open fresh crossing points, their counterparts in Turkish Cyprus have not thus far.

The proposal in question discussed opening up crossing points at Kokkina & Pyroi-Athienou. It was officially submitted by Menelaos Menelaou, a negotiator for Greek Cyprus.

However, his Turkish counterpart Guner Onar – or anyone else for that matter has not responded at all.

Given the circumstances, President Christodoulides has said that he is ready to step in to speed discussions along.

So far, the only known factor is the Turkish Cypriot’s leader Ersin Tatar discussing the opinion difference between Turkish & Greek Cyprus with regards to the location of said crossing points. They also want to open more than just two of them.