HELICOPTERS FROM JORDAN NOW BATTLING FIRES IN CYPRUS

In a bid to help their fellow nation, Jordan has sent three of its helicopters to help Cyprus fight its wildfires.

Said fires have been creating a major ruckus these days, having killed a minimum 4 people, and displaced scores of others.

The most recent of these fires have occurred in the forests of Alassa in Limassol’s northwest – they burnt across more than 3 sq. kms worth of land and rendered over a 100 people homeless.

In response, Jordan’s Air Force sent an MI26 and two Super Pumas to help put out the fires.

Said helicopters first landed at Andreas Papandreou airbase near Limassol, before leaving for the spot.

Trained directly by the US Marines, the military forces of Jordan today are much better equipped to handle natural disasters.