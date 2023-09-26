CYPRUS IS NOW HOME TO EUROPE’S BIGGEST CASINO

Asian entertainment superpower Melco has opened ‘The City of Dreams’ Mediterranean in Cyprus, which will now hold the title of being Europe’s biggest casino.

According to CEO Lawrence Ho, the idea to build the casino and resort has been his dream for over a decade and a half, when he visited the island nation for a wedding.

Located in Limassol, the casino cost over 637 million Euros and took more than 3 years to be built.

It is now fully in operation and employs more than 2,000 people as staff.

City of Dreams is now being eyed by many as a major game-changer in the country’s tourism scene, attracting visitors from Gulf countries, Israel and the world at large.

A one-of-a-kind resort, the property lies on the sea in Limassol, and resembles an Inca temple. It has 14 floors, with more than 7,500 sq. m. of gaming space equipped with 1,000 slot machines and 100 tables.

This is Melco’s first venture outside of Asia – having endured further delays due to the COVID pandemic and by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting restrictions and sanctions.