CERA AWARDS COMMERCIAL ELECTRICITY LICENSE

The Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) has awarded the Cyprus Electricity Authority (CEA) the license to set up a brand-new commercial power storage system.

The license, which shall remain in effect for five years, will allow the CEA to install a system having a 160MWh maximum storage capacity & 40MW maximum output power.

The system will have its hardware HQ at Larnaca’s Dekelia – specifically on P/Sh. -/2-268-372 (Plot 88; Sec 6).

The license shall the officially issued in around a month-and-a-half from the date of announcement.

The CERA made the decision to award the license based on the article 26 of the Electricity Market Regulation Laws (2021-23). The license’s terms shall follow Article 30’s criteria and shall be available on their website, in addition to being sent to the CEA.