HISTORY OF CYPRUS AIRWAYS OBSERVED IN EXHIBITION

Cyprus Airways has been a mainstay of the Cypriot aviation sector, and its long history and legacy has now been celebrated in a brand new exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated in Nicosia on January 9 – the date of the company’s shutdown in 2015. It continued to operate till January 13, whereupon gave visitors a tour of Pallouriotissa’s Old Market.

The legacy and history of Cyprus Airlines was shown through various photographs, which include, but are not limited to – the logo of Cyprus Airways, iconic achievements and milestones and rare mementos.

The opening night also saw the screening of an hour-long film, features employee interviews and airline contributions, along with major incidents such as the accident in Ankara in 1961, the final landing of 1974, the Beirut hijacking in 1985 and the plane explosion in 1967.

All visual content has been created by Alexis Sophocleous, a producer, who worked as a flight attendant at Cyprus Airways for over 25 years.