OVER 150,000 CYPRIOTS ARE SUFFERING FROM ADDICTION, SAYS STUDY

Larnaca-based KENTHEA (Centre for Education about Drugs and Treatment of Drug Addictions) has revealed that no less than 150,000 Cypriots over the age of twelve are clinically suffering from substance addiction.

Said substance ranges from alcohol and nicotine to psychotropic drugs & illegal substances.

KENTHEA also found that this number is significantly higher than the total number of people suffering from a chronic heart ailment, cancer and diabetes combined – which they believe is a major cause for concern.

It is estimated that only one out of ten people suffering from addiction issues actually seek out any treatment.