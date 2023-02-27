ROMANIAN WOMAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT

A road accident claimed the life of the Romanian woman who was a permanent Cypriot resident.

The woman, Adriana Mocanu, 53, was in the rear seat of a car which collided with a different car at the intersection of Neofytos Nicolaides Avenue and Gregori Afxentiou Street. Adriana was killed on the spot.

The car in question was being driven by a 31-year-old, another Paphos resident, with another woman, 29, as co-passenger. Neither of them was injuries.

Meanwhile, the other vehicle, being driven by a 53-year-old, sustained minor injuries.

Both drivers tested negative on a blood alcohol test.