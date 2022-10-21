HOT WEATHER ALERT ISSUED

According to the Cyprus Meteorological Department, the temperature over the weekend is set to reach around 40 Degrees Celsius on an average.

The Met Department said that the overall temperatures will be 3-4 degrees higher than the seasonal average everywhere, making it rise up to 28 degrees Celsius in the mountains, and 31 and 34 degrees Celsius in the western and southwestern coastal areas and other coastal areas, respectively.

Humidity levels will proportionately be higher all round, especially in the coastal areas.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, while those with chronic health issues are advised to stay indoors.