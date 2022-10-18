TWO ARRESTED OVER PROTESTS AGAINST NEW COMPLEX

The police in Turkish Cyprus have arrested two protesters for attacking the police while carrying out a demonstration against the new government complex.

The building, which is worth €155 million, is being criticised over its insensitivity towards the Cypriot economic situation. According to various members of the public and opposition, the construction of the building is unnecessary, and does not respect the financial difficulties faced by average Cypriot citizens.

This led to protests from some members of the public.

In the latest round of protests, the protesters ran through the barb wired fence to enter the construction site. Some of them went to attack members of the police and the government.

According to Turkish Cypriot ‘Prime Minister’ Unal Ustel, such acts of condemnation shall not be tolerated. He further added that those carrying out protests do not have good intentions in mind.