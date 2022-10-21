THE ADVANTAGES OF ALKALINE WATER CONSUMPTION

Health and wellness is one of the biggest priority for people – and consuming healthy things is a huge part of that. These days, bottled alkaline water has become very popular – this is of course because of its various benefits for one’s health.

There are some general benefits of drinking water with high alkali content – these include reducing aging, offering better and faster hydration, and healthier pH levels – which is very good for skin health and offers a detoxification effect.

However, studies reveal that it also has some other, lesser-known benefits that can help you in the long run. Here are 3 key benefits that the consumption of alkali-rich water has on those who drink it:

It helps with maintaining bone density:

According to several research studies, drinking alkaline-rich water has a positive effect on bones’ overall health. In fact, a study in the Bone journal says that it found good results for people who consumed more water rich in alkalis, particularly in terms of resorption.

Resorption of bones is the bodily process of breaking down older bone cells, and then being replaced by newer ones. This tends to increase over time as one ages, which leads to density issues, and a variety of health issues such as osteoporosis, among others.

Drinking Alkaline-rich water which contains water, calcium and bicarbonates reduce resorption of the bones, which helps in maintaining better bone density.

It reduces acidity and reflux:

There are many people who suffer from acidity issues – in particular, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). This is a digestion-related ailment where the acid in the stomach irritates the esophageal lining by backing up into it.

According to a research article in the Annals of Otology, Rhinology & Laryngology, drinking alkaline-rich water helps tone down acid in the stomach, giving people relief from gastrointestinal issues such as heartburn, gas or acidity.

It regularizes blood pressure levels:

This is actually a little more known than the above – drinking water that is high in alkaline helps in the reduction of high blood pressure levels. One way in which this is possible is by replenishing the body with essential mineral requirements, which gives it some relief.

Another reason why this might happen is because alkaline water offers faster and longer hydration, which in turn reduces the chances of suffering from a cardiac arrest courtesy dehydration-induced thickening of the blood. Simply drinking a glass of it before bedtime can do wonders to reduce their chance.

As mentioned above, drinking alkaline-rich water offers a host of advantages. It can help maintain bone density, regulate issues such as GERD, and lessens abnormally high BP levels. If you don’t have this as a part of your diet already, you must consider making healthy water an addition.