INCESSANT DROUGHTS MAY LEAD TO POTENTIAL RIPPLE EFFECT, SAY EXPERTS

Cyprus is facing huge droughts, courtesy heat waves, dry weather, dusty winds, sudden storms and even flash floods and hail spells.

All of these adverse weather situations have negatively impacted cultivation and farming – leaving the government to resort to monetarily compensate out-of-work-farmers in rural regions.

To that end, the Ministry of Agriculture ministry conducted a damage assessment. This one was exclusively for wheat, but they are repeating the same for vineyards, and later – others.

Cyprus is also seeking assistance from the European Union.

Panikos Hambas, General Secretary of the EKA has called the events tragic – explaining how these unexpected yet devastating droughts have caused damage that will take years – if not more – to repair.

Makis Antoniades, the Director General of the Department of Agriculture said that the relevant organizations are closely monitoring the drought’s effects and its ripple effect on crops and farming at large.

Government compensation is only the first of many stages of response – more will come once the full assessment has been completed and the compensation amounts have been calculated.

Antoniades added that despite the supply shortage, consumers are currently in no danger of shortage of finished goods, since the deficit is being made up by imports. This also includes animal feed and similar products.

The government of Cyprus has already informed the European Union farming and fishing commissioners (Costas Kadis) about the droughts, and is asking for advice on how to handle the next steps. This issue is on the main agenda list of the Agriculture ministers.

Cyprus was given over 3 million in 2024 to combat crop shortages due to climate-induced damages.

One of the main reasons for affected farming is still the water shortage. To combat the issue, the Ministry of Agriculture is all set to introduce smart irrigation systems to enable farmers to get some assistance.