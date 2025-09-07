INDIA TO REPORTEDLY SUPPLY HIGH-END MISSILES TO CYPRUS

News of India reportedly supplying its BrahMos missiles to Cyprus has been doing the rounds – and it has put Turkey in a state of unease.

While neither India nor Cyprus have said anything on the matter, the spread of the news via other channels has led to debates within the larger Mediterranean area.

BrahMos is a high-end missile designed by a Russia-India scientist tag team- they are hypersonic and highly-precise missiles that can hit targets on sea and land.

Having such a missile in their arsenal would greatly empower the island nation’s capacity to deter current and potential threats.

India has been exporting the BrahMos missile for some time now – the Philippines is one of their dedicated customers.

Turkey, however, is alarmed by the alleged development, citing it as a move that will change the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean region by giving Cyprus a major and immediate advantage from a strategic standpoint.

Cyprus and India strengthening their relations also have the potential to sour their relations with other neighboring countries – such as Turkey itself.