TWO DEAD AND LARGE-SCALE EVACUATIONS EXECUTED DUE TO CYPRUS WILDFIRES

A huge wildfire that took place in the south of Cyprus led to the death of two people, and emergency evacuations of thousands of people.

The fire in question destroyed more than 38 sq mi (or 100 sq. km) of land in a place located north of Limassol, famous for wine production.

The fire started in the middle of the day and continued for days, razing over a dozen different villages to the ground and causing great grief and loss.

The fire department found 2 people dead in a burned down car -presumably trapped in the fires. Ten others have sustained injuries – and two of these are in critical condition.

The fire was further exaggerated by the hot weather – the temperature went up to 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit and later 111.2-degree Fahrenheit – the hottest in 2025 so far. Coupled with unruly and forceful winds, the effect was the derailment of several containment initiatives.

Cyprus’ Interior Ministry ordered evacuations in a mountain region spanning fourteen kilometers. Evacuation efforts also included moving camp-going children near the village of Lofou to a safe space.

Several videos of the fire are circulating on social media, showing the stark destruction of vegetation, trees, and of course houses, along with a heavy permeation of dense smoke.

Over 250 firefighters have worked to curb the firefighters. The efforts also include thirteen air planes – which include those sent from Spain, Jordan and the RAF Cyprus-based Chinook.

Authorities are investigating the exact reason why the fire happened in the first place.