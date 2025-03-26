ISRAELI AIRPLANES ASKED TO AVOID CYPRUS LANDINGS

Security Agency Shin Bet has asked Israeli airlines IsraAir, Arkia & El Al to avoid going to Paphos.

As a result, all of the airlines have decided to halt all Paphos-bound planes, on grounds of confidential security reasons.

A representative for Shin Bet has said that flights shall instead land at Larnaca.

Passengers meant to land at Paphos have asked the Israeli media if they have received any notice of any flights being diverted or canceled.

Ynet says that passengers are not being banned from travelling to Paphos by land once they have arrived in Cyprus.