CYPRUS JOINING THE SCHENGEN REGION

The island nation of Cyprus is all set to join the Schengen region in 2025.

Ekathimerini reported that Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus has announced the same at the ‘Beyond Sea and Sun’ tourism conference.

He mentioned how Cyprus along with Ireland were the remaining European Union member states which had not yet joined Schengen – primarily since they did not have borders with the European Union.

He thinks that including Cyprus inclusion shall help boost investments and tourism.

Right now, the ministry of foreign affairs has a dedicated team that is supervising the operations.