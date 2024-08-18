IT OUTAGE DISRUPT WIZZ AIR’S OPERATIONS IN CYPRUS

The CrowdStrike update that caused a major IT outage globally has disrupted the Cypriot operations of Wizz Air.

The airline company’s Cypriot office issued a statement, explaining how the IT outage has affected most of its digital operations, including call center, online check-ins, the online booking platforms, the mobile app and the website itself.

They added that customers might find themselves not being able to access their usual suite of services.

In the meantime, Wizz Air is allowing its customers a check-in free-of-charge – with strong advice that they reach the airport 3 or more hours prior to time of departure.

So far, Wizz Air has not given any specifications on when the technical issues will be solved.