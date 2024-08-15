TEMPERATURES SET TO DIP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN WEEKS

The weather is set to see a dip in temperatures, albeit with an increased frequency of rain.

Slight-to-medium cloudy afternoons are to be expected, along with isolated incidents of rain showers or even thundershowers, especially in the southeast, the mountains, and inland areas.

The wind shall blow in a southwest-to-northwest direction. They may start an a weak 3 on the Beaufort scale, then move up to an approximate medium 4, and progress to a strong 5 in latter phases.

The southern part of the nation is set to expect winds going up to over 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Slight and/or smooth seas are expected. Temperatures are expected to be 34 degrees Celsius in the southwestern coast, 36 degrees Celsius in the east and northern sections of the coast, 33 degrees Celsius in the rest of the coast, 29 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions and 38 degrees Celsius inland.