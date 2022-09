A Ukrainian woman has been arrested by the police on grounds of threatening a group of Russians who were celebrating their National Flag Day.

The woman, 55, was wielding a knife when a group twenty Russians were in a gathering waving their flags in Larnaca. They were about to begin a car convoy that would go all the way through the city.

The police have arrested her on alleged charges of public intoxication, assault, possessing a weapon and disrupting a peaceful gathering.