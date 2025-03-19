14 DONKEYS KILLED IN TURKISH CYPRUS

Over 14 donkeys were found killed in Turkish Cyprus.

The animals were living in Taşkent Nature Park in Karpaz Peninsula and were a major tourist attraction.

The perpetrators of the horrific crime as of yet remain unidentified.

This act has made the residents very angry, given that donkeys are a national Turkish Cyprus symbol.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the animals might have been shot at a close range.

Several politicians, animal activists and people have expressed their disapproval. The Leader Ersin Tatar has criticized the killings, and vowed to keep track of the investigation himself.

Meanwhile the nature park’s director Kemal Başat emphasized on the lacking in efforts with regards to conservation of donkeys. Especially given as it takes 200 Euros to take care of one donkey for a decade.

While they take care of over three thousand donkeys, they have only seen five being sponsored in the last year.